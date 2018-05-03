KRBC AM Forecast: Thursday, May 3, 2018

This Morning: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning hours today, so grab the umbrella before heading off to work and school! One or two storms could be strong still, be prepared for gusty winds, dangerous lightning, small hail and localized flooding. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with still very humid conditions in place. The winds have died down compared to previously this week, out of the south around 10 to 20 mph.

This Afternoon: Clouds will start to break this afternoon as drier air makes its way in behind the dry line. Temperatures will warm quickly with the sun and drier air, into the upper 80s and lower 90s again today. Winds will become southwesterly around 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: The dry line will mix back west tonight as rain chances start to enter the forecast again. Thunderstorms will be possible this evening and into Friday as our next cold front starts to push southward. Again, there is a small chance for severe weather overnight tonight, but overall the biggest hazard will be localized flooding with heavy rain possible. Lows will cool down into the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead: Rain chances will taper off by Friday afternoon as temperatures stay cool in the lower 70s. Back into the 80s by Saturday with light winds all weekend long. Next week looks much quieter with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s starting Sunday with sunny skies.

Average High: 82°

Average Low: 57°

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

