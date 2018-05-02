KRBC AM Forecast: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

This Morning: Warm, windy and muggy to get your day started again this morning. With all that humidity and low-level moisture, an isolated sprinkle or light rain shower cannot be ruled out through lunchtime today. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with southerly winds around 15 to 25 mph.

This Afternoon: We'll see more clearing this afternoon, especially to the west as we watch temperatures warm into the lower 90s across much of the Big Country. The dry line will mix eastward today, nearing the central region by this evening before mixing back off to the west. Winds will continue to be out of the south around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Staying very muggy east of that dry line.

Tonight: The location of the dry line will be critical to where thunderstorms develop tonight. A Slight Risk (2/5) is out for the entire Big Country tonight through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. As the dry line mixes back to the west tonight, latest guidance suggests isolated thunderstorms will develop in the western Big Country after sunset tonight. As upper level winds push storms off to the east, interacting with the very moist air in place, storms will become more linear as they push into the central Big Country around midnight tonight. Damaging winds, large hail, deadly lightning and localized flooding will be the main hazards overnight tonight, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Be sure to stay weather aware tonight, have a way to receive weather information and know where your safe place is just to be safe!

Looking Ahead: Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Thursday morning and into the afternoon, especially for eastern portions of the big Country. A Slight Risk (2/5) is still out tomorrow for our far eastern counties, while other parts will be under a Marginal Risk (1/5) tomorrow for severe weather. Wind, hail and localized flooding will continue to be the main hazards for Thursday. Another chance of rain moves in on Friday with our next cold front that will keep us around 70° to wrap up the week. We'll see warming temperatures through the weekend though, back into the mid 80s by Sunday with light winds! Staying sunny, warm and dry next week.

Average High: 81°

Average Low: 57°

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

