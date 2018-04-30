Weather Forecasts

KRBC PM Forecast: Monday, April 30, 2018

By: Randy Turner

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:52 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:52 PM CDT

A couple storms possible Monday night and again Tuesday in the Big Country but the most widespread, and severe storms, will occur late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.  Storms may produce large hail and damaging winds Wednesday night and we can't rule out an isolated tornado too.  Windy the next two days, south wind 20 to 30 Tuesday and Wednesday.  Lows middle 60's, highs mid 80's to 90 the next two days.

