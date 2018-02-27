KRBC PM Forecast: Monday, February 26, 2018
We will see a slight 20 to 30 percent chance for showers and a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise, the week looks dry and quiet.
Highs in the upper 60's to low 70's Tuesday and Wednesday but back to the low 60's Thursday behind a Wednesday night front.
As of now, only rain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday but amounts will be light for the most part.
