KRBC PM Forecast: Thursday, December 28, 2017

With temperatures hovering at or just below freezing Thursday night, and mist and fog possible, light ice could collect on surfaces, especially windshields. Use extra caution for possible slick bridges.

Friday skies begin the day cloudy and remain cloudy through noon or so, with partial clearing expected late afternoon. Expect highs to range between 52 and 57 on Friday.

Saturday we will see a cold front move into the region. Along and north of I-20 temperatures on Saturday will range from 40 to 45 while highs south of I-20 may warm well into the 50's.

Sunday a true Arctic blast will arrive with highs falling into the upper 20's Sunday afternoon. Light precipitation may also accompany the cold front Sunday and with temperatures forecast near freezing, light ice may develop Sunday night into Monday morning.

Lows on Sunday night into Monday morning are forecast to be in the mid to upper teens. Highs on New Years Day are forecast to remain in the 20's followed by teens Monday night and upper 20's to low 30's for highs on Tuesday.

Prepare for damaging cold to arrive Sunday and linger through Tuesday. Extra food, water and shelter should be given to livestock and outdoor pets.