KRBC PM Forecast: Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Upper level energy moving through Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to cause thunderstorms, some of which will affect the Big Country. The main impact will be lightning and perhaps some hail but only small areas will receive the storms, not as widespread as last week. The best chance for storms will be between midnight and sunrise Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon from 3 pm to 8pm, primarily in the Brownwood area.

As a Pacific cold front blows through Wednesday afternoon, expect gusty west wind which may bring in some blowing dust from West Texas to the Big Country. Expect highs in the low 70's Wednesday.