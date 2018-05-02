KRBC PM Forecast: Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop Wednesday evening over West Central Texas. It's possible for storms to develop late day along the dry line, but more likely into the early night hours, prior to midnight, in the vicinity of San Angelo and then move toward Abilene from there. This is May, and ingredients will be in place, for these storms to be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.