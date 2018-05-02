Weather Forecasts

KRBC PM Forecast: Tuesday, May 1, 2018

By: Randy Turner

Posted: May 01, 2018 08:30 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 08:30 PM CDT

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop Wednesday evening over West Central Texas.  It's possible for storms to develop late day along the dry line, but more likely into the early night hours, prior to midnight, in the vicinity of San Angelo and then move toward Abilene from there.  This is May, and ingredients will be in place, for these storms to be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.  We can't rule out an isolated tornado.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected