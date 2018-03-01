KRBC PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

By: Randy Turner

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 07:40 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 07:40 PM CST

A front was causing thunderstorms Wednesday night over the Big Country.  Once they move east overnight, cooler and drier air will come in from the north.  Look for temps in the low 40's on Thursday morning, low 60's for highs under sunny skies Thursday afternoon.  Friday and Saturday will both be nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 60's.

