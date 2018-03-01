KRBC PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A front was causing thunderstorms Wednesday night over the Big Country. Once they move east overnight, cooler and drier air will come in from the north. Look for temps in the low 40's on Thursday morning, low 60's for highs under sunny skies Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will both be nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 60's.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
