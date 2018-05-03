KRBC PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The first round of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon brought damage to the northern Big Country. Power lines down around Anson, roof damage to Haskell high school, power outages in Stamford, Anson and Hawley ... more than 2 inches of rain in Stamford and more than 1 inch in Haskell. The next round of storms may also be severe, hopefully not to the level of Wednesday afternoon. Those storms will affect much of the Big Country after 10 pm Wednesday night. Most of the rain on Thursday should come in the morning.