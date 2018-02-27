KTAB AM Forecast: February 27th, 2018
Tuesday Morning: It's a mild start in the 50's for most. Winds are light out of the southeast around 5 to 15 mph. A 20 percent chance for showers and storms will begin this morning.
Tuesday Afternoon: High temperatures today will vary on rainfall, but generally be in the low to mid 70's. Winds are going to be a light breeze out of the southeast around 5 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 20 mph. A 20 to 30 percent chance for showers and storms will stick around.
Tuesday Night: Low temperatures will stay mild in the low to mid 50's. Rain chances will continue primarily for areas south of the I-20 corridor, with winds staying light out of the south around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.
