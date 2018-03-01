KTAB AM Forecast: March 1st, 2018

Thursday Morning: Temperatures are down in the upper 40's and 50's for the Big Country. Winds are breezy out of the north around 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. Skies are beginning to clear to mostly sunny.

Thursday Afternoon: High temperatures today will be close to seasonal in the low to mid 60's today. Winds out of the north around 10 to 20 mph will keep us there. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny.

Thursday Night: Low temperatures will dip down into the 30's and lower 40's tonight. Winds will relax and shift to the east around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be clear.