KTAB AM Forecast: May 1st, 2018

Overall, expect a quiet day again for the Big Country. A few passing showers by the afternoon can't be ruled out but will stay well below strong/severe thresholds. Our rain/storm chances really kick up heading into tomorrow evening/night, with an enhanced risk for severe weather currently in place for the northern parts of the Big Country.

Tuesday Morning: It's pretty mild outside again in the mid to upper 60's again. Winds are strong out of the south around 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph already. Skies are generally cloudy this morning.

Tuesday Afternoon: High temps today will reach the mid to upper 80's. We can't rule out a few passing showers, with most areas seeing about a 20 percent chance of rain. Skies will generally stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Winds stay strong throughout out of the south around 15 to 25 mph, gusting upwards of 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the upper 60's and lower 70's, very mild for this time of year. Skies are going to remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with strong winds out of the south around 15 to 25 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph. A slight 10 percent chance for a shower or two will hang around.