Thursday's Wake-Up Weather: Afternoon temps rebound!
Thursday Morning: Light freezing fog could cause some patches of ice on bridges/overpasses. It's still a very cold morning with most of the Big Country down in the mid 20's again. Winds are light this morning out of the south around 5 to 10 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday Afternoon: Highs today will hit the mid to upper 40's with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Overnight lows will drop down to around freezing for most in the lower 30's. Skies will become mostly cloudy again with winds shifting to the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
