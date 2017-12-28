Thursday's Wake-Up Weather: Afternoon temps rebound!

Thursday Morning: Light freezing fog could cause some patches of ice on bridges/overpasses. It's still a very cold morning with most of the Big Country down in the mid 20's again. Winds are light this morning out of the south around 5 to 10 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday Afternoon: Highs today will hit the mid to upper 40's with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Overnight lows will drop down to around freezing for most in the lower 30's. Skies will become mostly cloudy again with winds shifting to the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.