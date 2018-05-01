Tuesday's Wake-Up Weather: Warm, windy and muggy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This Morning: Warm and windy to start your day this morning with increasing cloud cover. A slight chance for an isolated shower is possible this morning with temperatures in the 60s and southerly winds around 15 to 25 mph.

This Afternoon: Skies should start clearing out from west to east this afternoon, but staying partly sunny to mostly sunny. Winds will continue to stay strong today. Thanks to sunshine again today, we'll see highs warm into the mid and upper 80s, with a few 90s off to the west.

Tonight: The chance for isolated showers move back in tonight as winds stay strong and temperatures stay very warm. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead: It still appears the best chance for severe weather so far this Spring moves in tomorrow, with portions of the Big Country north of I-20 under an Enhanced Risk. Severe storms are likely tomorrow, with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible. The best chance for severe weather will be tomorrow evening into the early morning hours on Thursday. Be sure to stay weather aware over the next day, have a way to receive weather information and be sure to have a safety plan in place, just in case! Highs will near 90° tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday. A cold front will move in early Friday morning as rain chances continue through Saturday morning. Sunny, dry and warm to start next week.

Average High: 81°

Average Low: 57°

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:20 p.m.