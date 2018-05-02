Wednesday's Wake-Up Weather: Severe weather chances ramping up overnight!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Today will feel much more like summer with temperatures heading for the 90's. Winds are staying strong again with gusts reaching around 35 mph.

Wednesday Morning: It's very mild and muggy outside in the lower 70's. Skies are mostly cloudy to overcast and winds are still strong out of the south around 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Afternoon: We'll begin to introduce a 20 percent chance for a few showers and storms across the area by the afternoon. High temps are heading for the low to mid 90's today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Wednesday Night: The majority of the Big Country is under a Slight Risk for severe weather heading into the evening and overnight hours tonight. We're expecting a 60 percent chance for showers and storms to begin to develop overnight, beginning around the sunset hours.