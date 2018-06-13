Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf ‘swatted’ during livestream
Top Stories
Texas teen livestreams herself putting dog in dryer and turning it on
Asylum claims spike among Mexicans fleeing drug war
Truck driver walks away after crashing down embankment off I-20 in Taylor County
Brownwood police searching for suspect who stole wallet from handicapped woman
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Behren Morton gives his take on Stranger Things
Top Stories
Expectations are high for the 2019 Warbirds
Top Stories
Wylie looks to learn from struggles
Wylie not dwelling on winless 2018 season
Cougars have high expectations for 2019
AHS is ready to get under way
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de Agosto, 2019
Oficina de Inmigración de Abilene cambia de dirección
Entrevista con TSTC sobre opciones para Carreras Técnicas
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de Agosto, 2019
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf ‘swatted’ during livestream
Texas teen livestreams herself putting dog in dryer and turning it on
Asylum claims spike among Mexicans fleeing drug war
Truck driver walks away after crashing down embankment off I-20 in Taylor County
Brownwood police searching for suspect who stole wallet from handicapped woman
More Top Stories
Positive News
Save the date, “Abilene Young Professionals Summit”
Lemonade stand raises money for victims’ children
Toddler’s life saved by quick-acting babysitter and good Samaritan
EP Fusion: The healing power of sports in the face of unimaginable tragedy
Amarillo family headed to New York after daughter with Down syndrome gets picture chosen in submission competition
Lady Gaga to fund 125 classrooms in El Paso
Abilene high student trying to find greener way for styrofoam trays at school
Abilene City Council honors 30-year veteran of APD
Tools For School Drive Tomorrow, August 7
Haskell Pastor to comfort mourners following El Paso shooting
More Positive News
Top Stories
Report: Customer assaults people with hot food due to slow order at Abilene restaurant
Sneak Peek of Wylie East Junior High School
Report: $48,000 worth of electronics stolen from Abilene Best Buy
‘Black panther’ caught on camera at Lake Ft. Phantom? We’ll let you decide!
Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets
More Top Stories
Texas Politics
Texans get ready for beer to go and booze delivery
McCaul urges cities to adopt Houston model for combating human trafficking
Midland native announces candidacy for District 11
Representative Lambert to host legislative town hall forums
Big Country Congressman Mike Conaway not seeking re-election
More Texas Politics News
Sports
Ex-baseball star gets home detention in insider trading case
Steelers return to practice while grieving loss of coach
Sounders add Russell Wilson, Macklemore to ownership group
Phillies hire former manager Charlie Manuel as hitting coach
WNBA suspends Griner 3 games for fight; 4 others punished
More Sports News
National News
Stocks soar after US delays plans for some China tariffs
Pew survey: 60% in US hold dim view of China amid trade war
Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets
Authorities plan update in investigation of Dayton shooting
Epstein’s suicide exposes missteps and understaffing at jail
More National News News
KTAB 4U
Make a painted paper collage Thursday at The NCCIL
BBB offers advice for preventing insurance money claims problems
Making hot mess canvases with 23 Junk Street
Financial Friday: Climbing out of the millennial money slump
Movement 12 hosts back to school bash
More KTAB 4U News
More from BigCountryHomepage.com
International News
Entertainment
Health News
Weird News
Ex-Mozambican finance minister remains in South African jail
Greta Thunberg’s sailing adventure no pleasure cruise
Nigeria’s Shia leader flies to India for medical treatment
Russia: Evacuation advised for village near rocket explosion
UN urges reluctant EU nations to help stranded migrants
The Latest: Court says Italy illegally barred child migrants
Kashmir’s main city a maze of razor wire and steel barriers
Over 500 rescued migrants blocked on two NGOs boats
US, European countries urge restart of Serbia-Kosovo talks
Bolton’s UK trade-deal promise leaves questions unanswered
More International News
Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf ‘swatted’ during livestream
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny to perform at VMAs
Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but health’
Octavia Spencer to be honored by gay-rights education group
CNN backs Chris Cuomo after caught-on-video confrontation
Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans
‘black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris divorcing wife of 20 years
Alanis Morissette announces birth of son
Freed inmate Cyntoia Brown marries recording artist J. Long
Lil Nas X’s viral song sets more records on Billboard charts
More Entertainment
2 Ebola patients in Congo “cured” with drugs, say doctors
Animals rights complaint details dog deaths at Johns Hopkins
Paris streets near Notre Dame to be decontaminated from lead
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery
New York probation offices screening youth for suicide risk
Dole recalls baby spinach after random test finds salmonella
Sex misconduct complaints against Calif. doctors up sharply
Early study results suggest 2 Ebola treatments saving lives
More than half of U.S. beaches have fecal bacteria, environmentalists say
What’s on school menus this fall? Trade mitigation
More Health News
Man invites police to help mow lawns in all 50 states
Man just out of German jail allegedly steals sparkling wine
Heinz offers to help reformed ‘Ketchup Thief’
Angry wasps help German police nab fleeing fugitive
Florida man arrested after telling officers he has ‘live’ grenade in car
Bear brakes into house, leaves by pushing through a wall
Austrian man breaks world record for longest time spent submerged in ice
Scientists distill vodka from Chernobyl’s radioactive exclusion zone and say it seems safe to drink
Apple offers $1 million reward to anyone who can hack an iPhone
Massachusetts registry holds annual low number plate lottery
More Weird News
Don't Miss
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
7 Things You Need To Know About Foundation Repair
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss