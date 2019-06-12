Abilene Eye Institute Cataract and Refractive Surgery center located in Abilene. TX has been caring for Abilene and the Big County since 1987. Our professional and well-trained staff will treat you with exceptional care. While patients come to us for our special expertise, it is our caring approach that keeps them coming back.

Our surgeons take the time to understand their patient's needs. That is why our surgeons take the extra step to meet with each and every patient on the first visit, and continue that relationship through the post operative care. As a patient, you have questions that you need to have answered. Our surgeons are available so that all your concerns and questions are answered personally. We care about you and your treatment.

For our patient's convenience we have an onsite surgery center dedicated specifically to eye surgery. It is state of the art facility equipped with the most current technology available. Having an onsite surgery center is very unique. Many practices perform LASIK and other procedures at a hospital.