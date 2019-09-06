Abilene City Council’s proposed 2020 budget includes tax rate increase

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council has one more meeting before they plan to increase the tax rate by more than one cent per $100 property evaluation for fiscal year 2020.

In a meeting Thursday, Abilene City Council members held the second of three required public hearings before the final vote on the tax rate increase can take place.

In the first meeting on Aug. 22, the council approved the General Fund Proposed Budget for fiscal year 2020, which they say will require a total tax rate of $.7877 per $100, a one and a half cent increase from 2019, when the tax rate was $.7722.

This proposed tax rate is broken down to $.6069 per $100 for maintenance and operations and $.1808 per $100 for debt service, for a total of $.7877 per $100.

The third and final public hearing before the council can vote to approve this tax increase takes place Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall.

