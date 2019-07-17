Abilene FD working to restore old ladder truck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department and the Old Primero Historical Foundation are working on restoring a piece of history, and Wednesday, they launched fundraising efforts to help.

Both organizations are attempting to raise $22,000 to completely restore the 1952 Amercan LaFrance ladder truck, which will then be used to educate the people of Abilene about the history of the Key City.

“We’re hoping that not only is this truck restored, but the human stories will be restored as well,” says Dr. Vernon L. Williams, Old Primero Historical Foundation.

The old ladder truck originally was owned by the Abilene Fire Department, but eventually was retired, and later found abandoned in a field.

If you’d like to help the restoration efforts, you can donate by clicking this link.