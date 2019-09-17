Abilene PD’s National Night Out coming Oct. 1

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The event will take place at the new police station, which is located at 4565 South First Street.

APD says the evening will feature free food and drinks, music, and events for the entire family.

Police and City Administrations and Abilene City Council members will be present to talk to neighbors about community issues.

United Way and the city will host a thank you to Abilene citizens for the May 18 tornado relief effort, which saw more than 378 families affected, and almost 400 homes and structures damaged.