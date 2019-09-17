Abilene PD’s National Night Out coming Oct. 1

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The event will take place at the new police station, which is located at 4565 South First Street.
APD says the evening will feature free food and drinks, music, and events for the entire family.
Police and City Administrations and Abilene City Council members will be present to talk to neighbors about community issues.
United Way and the city will host a thank you to Abilene citizens for the May 18 tornado relief effort, which saw more than 378 families affected, and almost 400 homes and structures damaged.
- National Night Out / Tornado Recovery Celebration 2019 Tuesday, October 1, 2019Abilene Police Department – 4565 South First St. 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tours to be given of the new PD and Municipal Court
- Free food and drink provided by ATMOS Energy and United Supermarkets
- Demonstrations by Abilene Police Department Bomb Squad, K9 Unit, Motor Officers, Bearcat, APD Drone
- Other agencies include, Metrocare, Dyess and the Abilene Fire Department
- Free flu shots administered by Fire Paramedics and provided by the Abilene Taylor County Health District
- Bounce houses for children
- Food Trucks (for purchase) – Black Cats BBQ, Kona Ice, Dippin’ Dots, Los Reyes Del Taco