Abilene Police Department looking for man using stolen credit card

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera buying power tools with a stolen credit card.

The video was taken on July 13th at an Abilene lumber store, the footage shows the man using a stolen credit card to purchase hundreds of dollars in power tools.

The suspect was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, work boots, light-colored jeans. and a baseball hat with a “Hurley” logo.

“Case 19-054572 Credit Card Abuse. If you have info. contact Abilene Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward,” said the APD on a Facebook post.