APD surrounds home in Abilene, the scene has now been cleared

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department have now cleared the scene after first surrounding a home and warning neighbors along Wishbone Dr.

The APD officials were following up from an alleged assault incident that the responded last night.

As a precaution for their follow up today, they set up a perimeter around the home since they believed there were guns inside, according to the APD.

“He told me that they’re trying to get somebody out of the house,” said a neighbor who witnessed the event and talked to the authorities. “I asked if we should be worried and she said ‘I wouldn’t stand outside’.”

Though the wanted suspect was not home at the time, he has surrendered himself to the police and is now in custody.

