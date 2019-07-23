City of Abilene could model neighborhood painting program after San Angelo

(KTAB/KRBC) Texas – Abilene is taking San Angelo’s neighborhood revitalization program as an example.

San Angelo’s Neighborhood Services uses volunteers to paint the outside of people’s homes.

Bob Salas, Neighborhood & Family Services in San Angelo, is the head of the program called “Neighborhood Paint Blitz”

“The program consists of a group of volunteers getting together on the last Saturday of April and painting homes in neighborhoods that have been identified as areas for rehabilitation,” Salas says.

The volunteers come from different groups, among them are sports teams, churches, air force people, and more. The City of San Angelo also partners with different organizations that sponsor all of the paint and tools necessary.

San Angelo’s community was able to paint 47 houses in one day with the effort of the community.



Ottis Dalton from Neighborhood Services mentioned in the Abilene’s City Council Budget Workshop that he wishes to implement this program locally in order to help people who qualify for it, and to inspire and create momentum for people to start caring about their homes and their community.



The program would be implemented if funding is passed during the City of Abilene’s budget for Fiscal Year 2020.