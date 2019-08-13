Join the fight against Alzheimer’s, a walk to end the disease

ABILENE, TX (PRESS RELEASE) – The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting residents of the Big Country to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on September 14, 2019, at Rose Park (S 7th and Barrow) in Abilene.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is about bringing our community together. There are an estimated 380,000 Texans with over 9,000 right here in the Big Country who have Alzheimer’s disease. We can play a role in helping make a difference by advancing research and extending our help and services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s,” said Kristin Bishop, Abilene Regional Director of the Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter.

This year’s Walk is presented by Edward Jones. In addition to the two-mile walk, participants will enjoy entertainment by an Elvis tribute artist, snow cones and various other refreshments, photo opportunities, information booths, a pet-friendly area, and a variety of other activities provided by event sponsors.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Texas alone, there are approximately 380,000 people living with the disease and over 1.4 million caregivers.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.