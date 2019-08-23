‘Journey to Madagascar’ exhibit coming to Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are some big changes coming to the Abilene Zoo.

A project for a new exhibit called Journey to Madagascar was approved Thursday morning by the Abilene Parks and Recreation board.

The zoo began raising money for this new exhibit in March. It’s now 95% finished, and part of the plan is to bring in new zoo animals as well, all from the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar.

“We are making plans on that right now on how people will be able to access the fish pier, and so our goal is for it to not impact that. We will have this area of the zoo closed off during construction so that the construction crews can complete the job,” says Stephanie Delagarza, Development Manager at Abilene Zoo.

Zoo officials say they hope it is finished by the spring of 2021.