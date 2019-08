ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the Abilene Police Department, a person was shot Friday night around 11:18 p.m.

Police responded to a call of an injured subject. One person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The incident took place near south 14 and the winters freeway.

A report was completed for Aggravated Assault.

The Police will continue to look for the suspect.

The APD will release more information later according to a statement