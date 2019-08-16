Motorcyclist injured in crash at Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was seriously injured after a crash in front of Abilene High School (AHS) shortly before 5 Friday afternoon.

Officials on scene say a small SUV that was traveling south on Mockingbird turned into AHS, and when they did, a motorcyclist ran into the side of the car.

The accident happened in front of a number of school band members, some of whom assisted.

The man was not wearing a helmet, but the injury sustained was to his leg, according to early reports. He was taken to the hospital.

