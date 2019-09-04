United Way 2020 Campaign Kick-Off, a success

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – United Way of Abilene officially kicked off their 2020 Campaign with a breakfast Wednesday morning.

The event took place at The Grace Museum Rooftop, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The organization presented a total of $107,475 presented to 9 nonprofit partnerships during the kickoff event.

Campaign Chairs Joey Light, Marleyn Shedd, and Dr. Sara Trammell announced a $2.1 million goal for Campaign 2020.

Additionally, 16 organizations and businesses were recognized as Pacesetters for completing their campaigns prior to the formal United Way kickoff, and 6 businesses and organizations increased their campaign total by 20% or more.

