What is Abilene Gives?

It’s a 24-hour day of giving to support local nonprofits. This is the Community Foundation of Abilene’s 5th year to host Abilene Gives.

Goal

In 2020, the community raised $1.3 million for local causes. Let’s strive to outdo that this year!

Donate Now

Click here to donate at AbileneGives.org

Abilene Gives Block Party hosted by First Financial Bank and the Community Foundation of Abilene

• 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Minter Park on Cypress Street

• FFB will serve complimentary hamburgers and hotdogs to anyone who donates during Abilene Gives. Must show proof of donation on mobile device. Nonprofits participating in Abilene Gives also get complimentary food. • Prize give-aways and a cash cube!

AYP Participation

The Abilene Young Professionals are also getting involved. Any AYP member who donates during Abilene Gives can show proof of donation at the block party and receive two drink tickets to redeem at designated downtown restaurants.

Retail Partnerships

• Casa Authentique – 20% of all Kendra Scott sales made May 4-6 will be donated

• Circle T Outfitters – Donating 20% of all sales made between April 27 and May 4

• Cordell’s – In honor of their 10th birthday, Cordell’s is donating 10% of all sales

• Front Porch Coffee + Bakery – Donating 10% of all proceeds on May 4

• The Local – Donating 10% of Taco Tuesday sales on Apr 27 and May 4

• Mountain Moose Goods – Donating 20% of all sales May 1-4

• Texas Star Trading Co. – Donating 20% of all sales on May 4