AHS begins voluntary workouts

Transition at a head coaching position is generally not an easy thing for a high school football team to go through. For the Abilene High Eagles, however, the transition to Head Coach Mike Fullen has been rather smooth to start off their first summer under his leadership. While many football teams are off this week for the 4th of July, the Eagles have been out early voluntarily to get a head start on workouts for the 2019 season.

Colton Wilson said, “I think it’s pretty crucial, it helps us maintain our endurance, keeps our strength up, overall just getting better. We’ve just got to know it’s going to be pretty tough, our workouts are always up there with how hard they are. Working on the fundamentals so when August comes we’ll be ready to get into the good stuff.”

Colby Ernst said, “It’s very important, we need everybody here right now. It’s a good bondage to come as a team and work hard, better ourselves. We’re just out here working while other teams are sitting at home.”

Witt Holloway said, “It’s good really getting the conditioning out of the way, it’s the hardest thing in summer workouts.”

And while they’ve certainly been familiar with Coach Fullen, the Eagles have already taken a liking to having him calling the shots and leading the group into the new season.

Ernst said, “Most of all it’s the same routine and we’re just out here grinding.”

Holloway said, “Being on defense and he’s been my coach the past year, it’s very exciting.”

And the motivation to improve in 2019 is evident and it’s contagious at AHS as the Eagles continue to increase in numbers reporting to voluntary training.

Ernst said, “Everyone needs to come and work hard, work with the coaches after practice or after the workouts and we’ll just get better as the summer goes on.”