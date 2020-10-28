Sponsored Content: Allen Law Firm

Greg Allen is an AV (Preeminent) rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell and has been practicing law for 29 years. He has devoted his entire career to representing clients in lawsuits involving serious injuries and death. He is licensed to practice law in all State Courts in Texas, as well as in the U.S. Federal Courts of the Northern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas.

Auto Accidents

Nobody gets into a car expecting to be involved in an accident. Licensed drivers in Texas are required to obey the rules of the road, be attentive behind the wheel and carry the legal amount of auto insurance. Unfortunately, hundreds of accidents occur on roads and highways throughout West Central Texas every year, resulting in hundreds of injuries and deaths. If you were injured or lost a loved one in a car accident, you deserve experienced legal representation to make sure the insurance company pays you the full and fair compensation you are entitled to. No one is better prepared to represent you then Greg Allen.

18 Wheeler Accidents

Truck accident personal injury litigation is unique for a variety of reasons. In the first place, the extent of the injuries are often catastrophic and life-changing because of the size and weight of the vehicles involved. In addition, commercial trucking companies operating in West Central Texas along I-20 are regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and are required to follow a complex set of rules regarding driver training, vehicle and trailer maintenance and record-keeping, and hiring practices. Greg Allen knows the tactics these companies use to minimize payouts. Get Greg Allen today.

Oilfield Accidents

Oil and gas workers suffer among the highest rates of injuries and accidental deaths from industrial accidents. In a typical year, more than 600 oil field deaths occur nationally and Texas is at the top of the list, accounting for as high as 40 percent of the deaths. Many hundreds more are severely injured in accidents that result in catastrophic injuries such as serious burns, fall injuries, head injuries from falling and swinging equipment, amputations, and crush fractures of the hands and feet. If you have been injured in the Permian Basin call Greg Allen today and get what you deserve!

Legal Success I would highly recommend Mr. Greg Allen to handle your legal issues. He is honest, truthful and professional in handling your case. He takes the time to inform and explain what he is doing for you. Mr. Allen did the best legal work for my personal injury case that I never had to worry. If you are needing an attorney and staff that will work hard for you then Mr. Greg Allen is who you need.