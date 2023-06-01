Arrow Ford

HOW OFTEN SHOULD I SERVICE MY VEHICLE?

If your vehicle is equipped with an Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor® system, a reminder light will come on to let you know that it’s time to schedule service. If your vehicle is not equipped with an Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor system, always follow the recommendation in your Owner’s Manual, which typically ranges between 5,000 and 10,000 miles.

Get the right fit for your vehicle — no matter its make or model. You’ll have more than a dozen name-brands to choose from.

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is an important safety feature of your vehicle. Proper air pressure is important when it comes to fuel economy, handling, braking and the life of your tires. The most convenient time to replace a TPMS is when replacing a tire. And doing all four at once is even better.

If you find a lower price on one of our 17 name brand tires, we’ll beat it — just bring in their ad or coupon. Quality tires at a price that can’t be beat.

Roll out on the best set of tires for your vehicle. We stock more than a dozen of the top name brands, because they deliver on quality – day in and day out.

OIL CHANGE

Regular oil changes are essential to keep your engine clean and properly lubricated, allowing your vehicle to run more efficiently. Find an oil change near you.

Estimated Time: 45 minutes