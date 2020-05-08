Local churches remain closed despite governor’s orders allowing them to reopen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Businesses in Texas are beginning to reopen, and the direction from Texas Governor Greg Abbott also cleared the way for churches to resume their public services.

Many congregations stayed closed Sunday, and may not reopen for normal worship services for a few more weeks.

“I thought I knew how to pastor but, this has been a new way of pastoring for me,” says Reverend Andrew Penns, pastor at Valley View Baptist Church.

Penns is a member 1-Kingdom, a group of local pastors. Penns says despite the state slowly reopening, many of the pastors agree to stay closed,

“Once it spikes then, we’ll see then numbers decline and level off. Then we will start considering opening the doors back up,” says Penns.

They plan on taking several safety precautions ahead of reopening,

“The first few weeks we’ll probably do temperature checks to be cautious. We have a sanitizer station set up and they will continue to be in place,” says Penns.

For now, Pens says most of the pastors in the Big Country are continuining to stream their services.

“It’s been a lot of positive out of it and we’ve actually been able to receive new members and that’s a blessing”

Some church leaders say they are being cautious over concerns about the medical safety of elderly members and those who have chronic medical conditions.