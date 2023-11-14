Toyota says its bestselling Camry midsize sedan will go all-hybrid for the 2025 model year.

Making the Camry all-hybrid is a big move. Alongside shifting preferences toward SUVs and pickups, the Camry has kept its crown as the bestselling car in the U.S. for decades. The change says much about Toyota’s level of confidence in its hybrid system and the role it serves to play in the immediate future.

Right now, the outgoing Toyota Camry holds tight to mass-market hooks. It’s been the last affordable midsize sedan to offer a V-6 engine, so the move marks an especially abrupt change. But with this redesign, you can get the new 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid with all-wheel drive for the first time.

2025 Toyota Camry

In the 2025 Camry, Toyota installs the fifth-generation version of its planetary-gear-configured hybrid system, termed THS 5, combining a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine with dual electric motors, altogether making 225 hp. All-wheel drive is achieved on some Camry models by adding a third motor to power the rear wheels, as Toyota does in versions of the Prius, Corolla, and many other models in the lineup.

Toyota gives no hint yet at what the EPA fuel economy might yet be for the 2025 Camry, but it will need to land near the Honda Accord Hybrid at up to 48 mpg combined and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid at up to 52 mpg combined. The current 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid earns 52 mpg combined. But it’s safe to assume that the Camry will still include a range of drive modes, including an mpg-boosting Eco mode.

2025 Toyota Camry 2025 Toyota Camry 2025 Toyota Camry

Toyota claims the new sedan has a sleeker, more athletic look, and if you limit the frame to the front end, that may well be the impression. A thinner, more horizontal orientation gives the front a clean leading edge and a wider look, with thin LED lights accenting the impression. Considering the whole of the vehicle, however, much of the profile, as well as the side sculpting, appear very close to carry-over even if they’re not, based on images supplied by Toyota.

The 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid will be offered in four different trim levels. Base LE versions will get dual-zone climate control, rear vents, a smart key system, bi-LED projector headlights, a 7.0-inch gauge cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus wireless phone charging, and five USB ports. Mid-range SE versions will get 18-inch alloy wheels (up from 16-inch alloys on the base model), faux-suede seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a power driver seat, aluminum sport pedals, a rear spoiler, dual-tip exhausts, and a blacked-out grille.

2025 Toyota Camry

Camry XLE models add microfiber upholstery, ambient lighting, and machine-finished 18-inch alloys, while Camry XSE versions slot above the SE (and the whole lineup) with a sport mesh grille, black rear spoiler, and rear diffuser, plus leather seats and 19-inch black-and-gray-finished alloys.

Both XLE and XSE versions get front acoustic laminated glass, a leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Inside, the XSE can be had with perforated blue or red materials, and XLE versions have a quilted pattern to some of their interior trim. A panoramic sunroof and head-up display are among the options on XLE and XSE versions, and some versions in the lineup will get nine-speaker JBL audio.

All 2025 Camry models will include blind-spot monitors with a rear cross-traffic alert system, as part of an enhanced package of active-safety features that already includes automatic emergency braking and eight airbags. XLE and XSE Camry hybrid models include a traffic-jam and front cross-traffic system, surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors.

Toyota says it’s changed the shape and density of the seat cushions in the 2025 Camry hybrid—with greater cushion length. It also claims to have reengineered the braking system and suspension for “balanced handling and comfort.” The Camry’s suspension continues to include struts in front and a multilink layout in back, with a sport-tuned version in the SE and XSE.

2025 Toyota Camry

The Camry hasn’t received a full redesign since the 2018 model year. This redesigned Camry has a new front end and revamped powertrains, but it doesn’t appear that the entire vehicle is completely new quite in the same way as Camrys past. Green Car Reports will update this piece as we can to get a greater level of detail on what’s new under the surface.

Toyota has been gradually delivering on a promise first made about two decades ago, to spread its hybrid technology far and wide in its lineup. While pricing may be the determining factor on whether this sedan can keep its sales crown, so will questions about how quickly Americans shift to plug-in models. Here, it appears to be part of Toyota’s bet on a slower shift to EVs, all while gas mileage is definitely front-of-mind.

The 2025 Toyota Camry will remain U.S.-built and is due to arrive at dealerships in spring 2024.

