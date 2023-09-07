Lotus late on Thursday took the covers off the Emeya, its first sedan since the Carlton of the early 1990s.

The Emeya is a fully electric model, in line with Lotus’ plan to only launch electric vehicles going forward (the Emira sports car is its last gas-powered car), and it’s due to enter production in 2024.

While Lotus has confirmed the Eletre SUV for sale in the U.S. in 2024, the automaker hasn’t said whether the Emeya will reach local showrooms. However, the car’s debut having taken place in New York City hints strongly at the possibility.

Lotus has an event space set up for the display of the Emeya. The event space spans four stories of a parking garage in Manhattan’s Chelsea district and will open to the public on Sept. 9.

The Emeya features a familiar coupe-like shape coupled with design elements borrowed from the Eletre, right down to the SUV’s triangular active shutters located in the front fascia’s central intake. Like the Eletre, the Emeya also sports cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, though this option may not be available on vehicles sold in the U.S.

Those active shutters can be used to aid aerodynamics as well as cooling, while further active aerodynamic features come in the form of the adjustable front lip, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Air is also channeled smoothly through the car via eight vents.

The suspension features air springs and is also an active system. It relies on sensors to read the road ahead and measures the conditions 1,000 times per second, Lotus said.

The interior design is similar to what you find in the Eletre. A large, landscape-oriented screen in the center of the dash serves as the main infotainment hub, while the driver and front passenger each have a thin screen in front. In the case of the driver’s screen, all the main driving information is contained here, although information can also be displayed in a head-up display with augmented reality. Other premium features include a KEF audio system and leather and Alcantara trim.

Underpinning the Emeya is the same Electric Premium Architecture dedicated EV platform used for the Eletre. As a result, performance numbers are similar.

Lotus is saving full details on the Emeya for later this year but the automaker has confirmed the car will match the Eletre’s peak 905 hp, generated via a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The Emeya has also been confirmed with a 102-kwh battery and 2-speed transmission.

Performance estimates are said to include a 0-62 mph time of 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 159 mph. The range will be similar to what’s delivered by the Eletre, Lotus said. The SUV with a bigger 112-kwh battery is estimated at up to 373 miles using the WLTP test cycle used overseas, a figure that will likely be closer to 300 miles when using the stricter EPA test cycle.

When it comes times for charging, the Emeya can be charged at rates of up to 350 kw, which Lotus said will see the battery charged from 10-80% capacity in around 15 minutes.

Development of the Emeya was handled by Lotus Technology, the division responsible for non-sports car models at Lotus. Lotus Technology will also handle production at a plant in Wuhan, China. The plant is where the Eletre is already in production, and where Lotus will also build a planned compact crossover that’s due for a debut in 2025.

