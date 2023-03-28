Porsche will build its electric Cayenne at a plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, the automaker announced last week.

The plant is one of the biggest of parent company Volkswagen Group, and among the vehicles it builds is the current gas-powered Cayenne and the related Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and Audi Q8.

The plant was also responsible for the body shells of the two previous Cayenne generations (final assembly was handled at Porsche’s own plant in Leipzig, Germany), and later this year it will start production of an updated version of the current Cayenne that will reach showrooms in the second half of the year as a 2024 model.

The electric Cayenne will represent the fourth iteration of the nameplate. It’s due around 2026, and Porsche is expected to continue selling the current third-generation model alongside it for some time. The automaker will do the same with the current gas-powered Macan after its electric successor arrives early next year.

Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia

“The plant in Bratislava has done outstanding work in recent years and has received several awards,” Albrecht Reimold, Porsche’s head of production and logistics, said in a statement. “The future Cayenne will be the first all-electric SUV to be manufactured there.”

Porsche plans for most of its lineup to be electric by the end of the decade. It means the automaker’s model lines will transition to electric power as they’re redesigned. After the electric Macan arrives in 2024, Porsche will launch an electric 718 around 2025. The electric Cayenne will arrive next, followed by a new electric flagship SUV around 2027.

Porsche has confirmed the flagship SUV will ride on a new SSP Sport platform being developed in-house, and be built at the automaker’s Leipzig plant. The electric Cayenne is expected to use the Audi and Porsche-developed PPE platform that will underpin the electric Macan.

