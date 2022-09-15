Subaru’s Crosstrek has been redesigned, and the version destined for sale in Japan has been shown.

The popular compact crossover, now in its third generation, will launch in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model. Subaru will release specifications for this market closer to that date.

In Japan, the new Crosstrek will hit the ground running with a 2.0-liter flat-4 engine in combination with a mild-hybrid setup. Subaru hasn’t released any specs for the powertrain but the same setup in other models sees the engine deliver approximately 143 hp and the mild-hybrid an additional 13 hp.

Completing the drivetrain is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and all-wheel-drive system. Subaru said improvements were made to reduce vibrations and noise of the engine and transmission compared to the current Crosstrek.

Underpinning the vehicle is the latest version of the Subaru Global modular platform. Key changes made include a more rigid construction method where the full inner frame is constructed first before the outer body panels are welded on. Previously, the body was made by constructing the upper and lower sections separately and then joining them.

The more rigid design, which was introduced in the latest WRX and related Levorg, is said to improve handling as well as absorption of vibrations. Extra soundproofing material was also added to further refine cabin ambience.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek (Japan spec)

Measuring 176 inches long, the new Crosstrek is roughly the same length as its predecessor. This means similar cabin space, and the latest model also preserves its predecessor’s 60:40 folding rear seats. Depending on the specification, the vehicle weighs anywhere between 3,395 and 3,571 lb..

For the exterior design, Subaru toughened up the look with new grille bars, expanded cladding on the front and rear fascias, and available 18-inch wheels. The interior design mimics other recent Subarus and includes a conventional instrument cluster in combination with a large 11.6-inch touchscreen in the center stack serving as the infotainment hub.

The Crosstrek remains one of Subaru’s top-selling vehicles in the U.S., with sales here last year registering at 127,466 units. The improvements made to the redesigned model should help maintain that success.

