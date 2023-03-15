BMW is working on a redesign for the X2 compact crossover, and the automaker on Wednesday confirmed the next-generation lineup will include an iX2 electric option.

The redesigned X2 will arrive at the end of the year, meaning it should be a 2024 model. BMW confirmed the iX2 will arrive alongside the regular model.

Prototypes for the new X2 point to a more coupe-like shape than the current generation, whose roofline is somewhat flat.

News of the iX2 isn’t a huge surprise as the redesigned X2 is closely related to the redesigned X1 that was launched for 2023 and includes its own iX1 electric option. The vehicles use BMW Group’s FAAR platform designed for compact cars and crossovers, and is capable of supporting gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains.

2023 BMW iX1

Expect the iX2 to match the specifications of the iX1, meaning a 64.7-kwh battery and a dual-motor powertrain rated at 308 hp. It’s possible there will also be single-motor setup at some point.

BMW estimates a range of 250 miles for the iX1, and buyers of the iX2 can expect something similar.

BMW hasn’t confirmed the iX1 or iX2 will be sold in the U.S.

On Wednesday, BMW also confirmed the arrival of a redesigned 5-Series complete with an i5 electric option in October. The company also confirmed the i5 will spawn an i5 Touring electric wagon next spring.

Related Articles