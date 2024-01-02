A Lamborghini Countach used during filming for 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York City last month for $1,655,000.

The figure was in line with expectations, as the pre-auction estimate from RM Sotheby’s ranged from $1.5 million to $2 million.

This is a separate car from the damaged “Wolf of Wall Street” Countach that went under the hammer at a Bonhams auction in Abu Dhabi last November. That car failed to sell, despite a final bid of $1.35 million.

Two Countachs were used for filming of the movie, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as unscrupulous stockbroker Jordan Belfort. While the car sold in New York was left undamaged after filming, the car at the at the Dubai auction still showed damage it received for a sequence in the movie in which a drug-addled Belfort attempted to drive home, wrecking his car in the process.

Lamborghini Countach that starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

The price of a Countach, including the special Countach 25th Anniversary Edition like the cars used for filming, can be well under $1 million on popular classified websites, so much of the perceived value of the example that just sold rests in its Hollywood connection.

The 25th Anniversary Edition is distinguished by unique spoilers and modified air vents designed by future Pagani founder Horacio Pagani when he was still working at Lamborghini. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V-12 delivering 455 hp and allowing for a 183-mph top speed. A total 658 examples were built, accounting for a significant portion of the Countach’s total run of roughly 2,000 cars.

The car that sold in New York is a 1989 model that was one of just 12 examples originally delivered to the U.S. with a white-on-white configuration. During filming, it wore the smaller front bumper design the Countach was sold with outside the U.S., but its previous owner swapped back the U.S.-spec front bumper at some point. Interestingly, the other Countach featured the U.S.-spec front bumper during filming, and this difference between the two cars can be spotted in the final cut.

Related Articles