2020 Players to Watch: Leo Holsey

2020 Player to Watch Leo Holsey said, “We want to get the wins up, see over there we have 692 wins, we’re trying to get to 700. That’s a big goal for us this year.”

Sweetwater Junior Quarterback Leo Holsey is coming off a breakout season in which he threw 2,614 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, Holsey is looking to find a way to improve upon those incredible numbers.

Holsey said, “I want to get stronger, faster, quicker, and get my arm strength up a little bit before we get to two-a-days. Work on my footwork a little bit because everything starts with the feet. Accuracy, everything comes from the legs.”

Holsey tried to find his voice freshman year.

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “He’s kind of grown into that since his freshman year, he was really timid and wasn’t one of the leaders but had to be the commander on the field and he was in an awkward spot there.”

In his sophomore year, Holsey established himself as a key leader on the team.

McGehee said, “Last year, he really stepped up and grew a lot amongst the guys on the team and earned everybody’s respect a little bit. He’s got that under control and I’m looking forward to him leading our offense to big numbers this year.”

Now that he’s comfortable in the position, Holsey expects his team to make a deep run this season.

Holsey said, “I’m super excited to be on this new turf with my teammates. We’re a great football team, we can play with anyone. If we get our minds right during the games we have a chance to go deep this year.”