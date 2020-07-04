Brett Martin tests positive for coronavirus

Friday the Texas Rangers opened up their new ballpark for the first time as a team.

Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez, Luke Farrell, and Cody Allen got in work on the mound.

However, 15 minutes prior to their first intrasquad matchup, the Rangers were informed they lost a reliever as Brett Martin tested positive for coronavirus. Martin has Type A diabetes.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said, “He was probably the one guy that I was worried about the most just because of the diabetes. I definitely talked to him, as soon as I found out I reached out to him just to see how he was feeling, making sure he’s communicating with our staff as far as how he’s feeling. He said he feels good, he doesn’t have too many symptoms. Hopefully it stays that way and obviously we’ll support him through it and continue to communicate with him on a daily basis. I didn’t expect any day to go perfectly as planned so we’re just going to wait and adjust. I think that’s what the theme of camp is going to be. Kind of roll with the punches, bob and weave.”

The Rangers are set to open the season July 24th.

The schedule is set to be released next week.