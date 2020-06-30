Chris Woodward discusses mentality toward 2020 season

Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward spoke about what he expects the mentality of his team to be when they take the field in just over three weeks.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said, “This is something that we’ve had three months now to discuss. We didn’t know how many games we were going to have to play. We were preparing for 100 season games, 80 games, now 60 games. When I say it’s a sprint, I told the staff today it’s like we are entering August tied for a playoff spot and I think that’s the mentality. What would our mentality be in that situation? Last year we were close to a playoff spot heading into July. By the All-Star break, we were not out of it but we had fallen back a little bit. You talk about last year, if we were in the playoff hunt in August, that’s where we’re at right now. I think every team has to look at it that way, we’ve got to look at it that way, our players have got to think of it that way.”

While no official announcement has been made, it appears the Rangers will open the 2020 season on July 24th.