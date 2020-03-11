Eagles trying to find their grip on the season

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are getting ready to host the Abilene ISD tournament this weekend at Blackburn Field and Cougar Field.

Head Coach Lee Fletcher’s Eagles are struggling at this point in the season.

The team isn’t young, but most of them are new to varsity baseball, and Coach Fletcher says it’s taking a while for his guys to get used to the difference.

Lee Fletcher said, “It’s not necessarily young, we have nine seniors but only three that have been on varsity, everybody else has been on JV. It’s playing at a different pace, it’s trying to catch up with some of the guys that have played on varsity before. You just throw them in the fire and see how they react. The biggest expectation out of these guys, it’s a great group of guys and winning games is great but what does that matter if I haven’t made them better kids before they leave here. Our big expectation is to make them better young men at the end of the season than when we started.”

The Eagles open the AISD tournament at Blackburn Field on Thursday against Wylie and take on Lubbock Christian under the lights at 7.

The Cooper Cougars are playing a pair of games at Cougar Field tomorrow. They host Sweetwater at 2 and then get back on the field at 7 against Crandall.