Max Preston breaks down the Rangers lineup with the return of Joey Gallo

Week one of practice is in the books for the Texas Rangers and to end the week, the team got some exciting news. Joey Gallo was cleared to return to the field, he had to sit out the first week after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s looking to continue his success at the plate after back to back 40 home run seasons in 2017 and 2018 following that with an all-star appearance in 2019. He joins an enticing Rangers lineup this season. Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus the usual top two guys in the lineup, Newly acquired Todd Frazier, an all-star in 2014 and 2015 for the Reds and two slugger in Danny Santana and Rougned Odor who both had homeruns in today’s intersquad scrimmage, Santana also adding a three run double. Manager Chris Woodward is excited to see what his lineup can produce.

Manager Chris Woodward said, “I know timing-wise at the plate, it’s going to be tough for everybody. Joey might not get as many at-bats as he would like but I have a really good feeling he’s going to be fine. We’re going to do the best we can to get him without risking injury as many at-bats as we can possibly get him. Some guys need one week of at-bats, I’m just trying to get it in his head not to stress out about it. That’s what creates the issue of timing being off, stressing out. Overall, the attitude, the energy, the way they’re competing in intersquad games, I have high expectations for our guys but, in some ways, they’ve exceeded those.”

Joey Gallo said, “All of my boys were out here training and getting ready for the season, that definitely was tough so I’m very excited to be back and playing baseball again and to be with everybody. I can’t really put it into words right now because being at home for two weeks is tough for sure.”

The Rangers took batting practice at the start of practice Saturday and then moved into the live scrimmage. Jordan Lyles, Kolby Allard, Cody Allen, Taylor Hearn, Ian Gibaut, and Derek Law were all guys who got work on the mound during the scrimmage.