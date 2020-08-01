MLB sees spike in COVID-19 cases

2020 has not been particularly kind to MLB fans.

The MLB and MLB Players Association negotiations took up three months for the start of the season. After a 60-game season was finally and improbably agreed upon, the MLB’s first week of the season has been nothing short of a disaster.

After members of the Miami Marlins reportedly went out to an Atlanta bar there has been a massive outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization.

A reported 18 players from Miami have tested positive for coronavirus.

Consequently, the Philadelphia Phillies have only played three games this year, all of which have been against the Marlins.

Three Philadelphia stadium officials have tested positive.

The Phillies are tentatively scheduled to play again Monday after being off for a week.

The Toronto Blue Jays were scheduled to face the Phillies this week and those games are postponed.

The Nationals games with the Marlins have been postponed and Washington star Juan Soto continues to test positive and then negative and then positive again for COVID.

Two St. Louis Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and an additional player and multiple staff members tested positive Saturday.

As a result, the Brewers home opener has been canceled and Brewer’s outfielder Lorenzo Cain has elected to sit out the remainder of the season.

The total number of current MLB COVID-19 cases has risen to over 30. Two of the Phillies cases may have been false positives.