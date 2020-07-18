Nick Solak looks to be left field replacement for Rangers

It has been a long time coming. Over the past four months we’ve experienced sorrow, frustration, anger, and more than anything else straight up uncertainty.

Now, we can actually say that in less than a week the Texas Rangers will be playing baseball. They’ll be opening up their brand new ballpark behind me here at Globe Life Field in Arlington and they will be taking on the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day.

While those questions are answered, there are still questions the Rangers need to answer, including left field.What are they going to do about that position?

Willie Calhoun was penned in to be playing and starting in that position until he had a grade one hip flexor strain. Now Chris Woodward has to answer that question and it looks like the answer will be Nick Solak.

The rookie last year played in 33 games, hit .293, hit 5 home runs and 6 doubles as well. Taking over for Willie Calhoun won’t be easy, he hit 21 home runs in just 83 games. Needless to say that is a big void to fill, but Solak looks like the man for the job.

Manager Chris Woodward said, “I think it’s the right of passage. A lot of young guys have to earn their way into the lineup. You saw Danny do that last year. It is what it is, I’m just trying to find a way to get Nick in there, he’s trying to prove a way in there. His versatility in certain spots is a good thing for our ball club. When he becomes the middle of the guy that maybe we anticipate he could be, then obviously we’re gonna settle on one position, but for right now I think it’s just part of the stripes he has to earn.”

Nick Solak said, “Everyday I come to the park is such a blessing, an opportunity to be here and play at this level and I’m just always trying to get better. I don’t know if you ever really get comfortable because you’re always trying to strive to get better and play well. But, having this group of guys helps that.”

The Rangers will conclude their intersquad matchups this evening here at Globe Life Field. Next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will take on the Colorado Rockies in exhibition matchups before facing them for real on Friday, July 24th. That will be Opening Day, the first game ever played at Globe Life Field here in Arlington.