No new cases announced for Rangers

The Rangers are still gearing up for Opening Day and are assuming there will be a season.

They will open up the 2020 season against either the Astros, Athletics, Angels, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Padres, or Rockies on July 24th.

Sunday the Rangers played to a 1-1 tie in a six-inning intrasquad game. The first four innings were played in a normal manner and the final two innings were played at times without any fielders.

While the Rangers are focused on baseball with Opening Day just 19 days away, Chris Woodward addressed that he is prepared to talk with players if any decide they don’t want to play in the 2020 season.

Manager Chris Woodward said, “This is a real concern, there are guys that are obviously opting out. I don’t blame them, guys with families, guys that are concerned about it. They have every right to do that. I would fully support them, I would want them here and we could kind of take care of them and if they trust our protocols that we’re putting in place and guys take the necessary precautions. But, if they are not comfortable with the way things are being handled, I can’t blame them for that and I’d have to support them through it. Obviously, to this point everybody is staying put, but I would definitely have that conversation if they wanted to.”

As of right now Brett Martin is the only Ranger that is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.