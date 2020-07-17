Opening Day starters announced for Houston-Seattle series

The Houston Astros open their seasons in a week from Friday and the Opening Day starters have been announced.

New Astros Manager Dusty Baker named Justin Verlander his Opening Day starter.

Houston will host the Seattle Mariners who have named Marco Gonzales their starter.

Gonzales had a decent 2019 season on a last place Mariners squad. He went 16-13 in 203 innings with a 3.99 ERA. He had 19 quality starts.

Verlander is coming off another incredible season in his Hall of Fame career. He went 21-6 in 223 innings with 300 strikeouts, featuring a 2.58 ERA and 26 quality starts.

First pitch on July 24th in Houston is set for 8:10 PM CT.