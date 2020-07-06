Rangers schedule announced for 2020

A view of the Globe Life Field, the newly-built home of the Texas Rangers, with the roof open from a perspective along the third base line is shown in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The large video screen at the top of the stadium shows upcoming high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 to be held at the park. The Rangers were supposed to have its home opener on March 31, against the Los Angeles Angels, but have yet to see one game played in it this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Texas Rangers have announced their schedule for the abbreviated 60-game regular season in 2020.

Texas will open up Globe Life Park in Arlington on Opening Day July 24th against the Colorado Rockies for a three game series. They will face Colorado on the road August 14-16.

The Rangers will face the Diamondbacks for two games following the opening series at home for two games. They won’t face Arizona again until the final week of the season on September 22-23.

The Giants will be the Rangers third opponent and first road test of the season in San Francisco July 31-August 2. That will be the only series they face the Giants in for 2020.

The Rangers will stay in the Bay Area and face their first division rival, the Oakland Athletics, for a three-game series August 4-6. They will host Oakland August 24-27 and September 11-13.

Texas will face the Angels for the first time at home August 7-9. They will again host the Angels September 8-10 and head on the road to Anaheim September 18-21.

The Mariners will face the Rangers in Arlington August 10-12. The Rangers will head to Seattle August 21-23 and September 4-7.

The Rangers will face the Padres at home August 17 and 18. They will then face the Padres in San Diego August 19 and 20.

The Rangers will face the Dodgers only once at home August 28-30.

Texas has a brutal month of September, as they will face the Astros 10 times out of 25 games. They will head to Houston September 1-3 and 15-17 before hosting them for the first time in the final series of the year September 24-27.