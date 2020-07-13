Rangers take an off-day Sunday

The Texas Rangers took a much needed break Sunday.

After practicing amongst themselves for nine straight days, Manager Chris Woodward decided it would be in the best interest of his squad to take a day off, have a breather, and get back to work on Monday.

For players like Joey Gallo, having only 12 days remaining until Opening Day, finding time to get extra reps may not be particularly easy.

Manager Chris Woodward said, “I think the thing we need to be careful with is not keeping our main guys out there too long. That’s why you see it turn to a sim game at the end. I really want to make sure these guys are healthy but i think as we move on Monday, we’ll have umpires, we won’t roll innings anymore unless a guy throws thirty pitches obviously. We’ve got some competition stuff coming on so I don’t think anybody is going to be jumping off the field next week.”

The Rangers have eight more days until they have exhibition matchups back-to-back days with the Rockies at home.

They’ll practice one final time on July 23rd and then they will face the Rockies July 24-26 while officially opening up Globe Life Field.

They’ll host two more games July 28 and 29 against the Diamondbacks and then close out the month of July on the road in a World Series 2010 rematch with the San Francisco Giants.

The Rangers series with the Giants will be for three game series and is the only series they will have against San Francisco in 2020.